Slice of northern life that’s as American as meat and potato pie

IT is to the north of England what the Big Mac is to America, but as the contestants got stuck into perhaps the unhealthiest culinary competition of the year yesterday, few were counting the calories.

It was, as the organisers put it, pie noon when the first bites were taken at Harry’s Bar, Wigan, in the World Pie Eating Championships. The object was to eat a standard meat and potato pie of 12cm diameter and 3.5cm deep, faster than anyone else.

There is a world record for such a feat, set in 2012 by Martin Appleton-Clare , who demolished his pie in 23.53 seconds.

He won again yesterday, but table etiquette kicked in and he slowed his intake to a relatively leisurely 32 seconds. For his efforts he was handed the “Bradley Piggins” trophy.

Vicky Lindley, who finished her pie in a respectable 90 seconds, was named the fastest lady eater.

With the competition over in less than a minute, the spectators were left to lament the change to the rules instituted in 2006 in the interests of nutrition.

Until then, the competition took place over a set time, with the competitors eating as many pies as they could manage before the self-styled “piemaster” blew his whistle.