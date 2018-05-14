SLIDESHOW: Scarborough's first Food and Drink Festival

Scarborough's first ever food and drink festival has been hailed as a great success.

The two-day event on the West Pier car park was attended by scores of people and features a host of big-name chefs.

Crowds at the festival

James Mackenzie, Ollie Moore, Steph Moon and Martin Hyde were just some of those taking part.

A spokesperson for Scarborough TEC, which sponsored the event organised by The Scarborough News, Yorkshire Post and its Events Team, said: "We had a fantastic weekend at the festival on West Pier. Students Anthony and Chloe took part in a cookery demonstration, cooking monkfish risotto and goat's cheese cheesecake ... what an experience."

"Thanks to The Scarborough News and Steph Moon for looking after us and a huge thanks to all out students and staff who contributed to a successful first Food & Drink Festival."

TEC apprentices Billy Freeburn and Kyle Stevenson cooked blue cheese and herb-crusted woof goujons with minted pea dip, with student Kian Gray cooking scallops with charred cauliflower and lemon oil.

Former student Anthony Thwaite, who learned his craft while at the former Yorkshire Coast College, also gave a demonstration.

The TEC added: "Thanks to James Mackenzie, our former student and chief patron of the Michelin-starred Pipe & Glass, who gave a demonstration at the college Open Event and then at the event ... what a trooper #delicious."

Top chef Steph Moon, and compère of the cookery demonstrations in the marque helped to promote the event and liaised with the chefs, including Michelin-star James Mackenzie.

Among those attending was Stuart's Foods who said: "Lots of tasty-looking food and lots going on."

CU Scarborough said: "A brilliant weekend at the Food and Drink festival. Well done to everyone involved."

Among the thousands of visitors was Jenny Hart who said: "We went down, it was great!"

Ed Asquith, the editor of the Scarborough News, added: "Thank you to all the chefs and particularly Steph Moon for their brilliant contributions to the event.

"Thank you also to borough council tourism manager Janet Deacon and Welcome to Yorkshire for their support.

"It was a great success for the exhibitors, the public, promoting local cookery talent and showing great Yorkshire produce and the star chefs who are elevating standards of cuisine to a new high."