Smart Buildings Ltd taken over by ENGIE

Leeds-based Smart Buildings Limited, a company that specialises in smart buildings solutions has been acquired by ENGIE for an undisclosed sum.

ENGIE said the deal would improve its smart buildings capabilities and “significantly enhance the solutions the company is able to offer customers”.

Smart Buildings has worked with the likes of JCT600, Lookers and Barclays.

The company will use the deal in developing ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) technology and integration of devices to give customers an improved building management experience.

Nicola Lovett, chief executive of ENGIE’s Business Energy & Services division, said: “This acquisition is the next step in achieving our goal of being a key player in the smart buildings market. We recognise that FM & energy markets are changing, and we are committed to being at the forefront of those changes.

“By combining the cutting-edge technology that Smart Buildings Limited has developed, with our strength in FM & energy, we will be able to add even greater value for our customers in helping them to improve their performance, optimise their workplaces and increase employee wellbeing.”

CEO of Smart Buildings Ltd, Mark Davenport added: “Becoming part of ENGIE will take full advantage of the synergies between our organisations and create many more opportunities to deploy our smart buildings services.”

Legal advice was provided by Lupton Fawcett.