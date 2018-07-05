Smash causing long delays for motorists and bus users in Leeds tonight

Have your say

An accident is causing long delays in Leeds today for both motorists and bus users tonight.

An accident on the A64 York Road (westbound) at Halton Dial is causing long tailbacks all the way to Crossgates Road.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

It is not yet known how long delays may be in place, but this is likely to affect traffic through rush hour.

The following bus services are also delayed: "7 (Transdev), 9 19A 40 56 64 163 166 402 403 & Coastliner Services

