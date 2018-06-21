Smash causing rush hour delays on major route in and out of Leeds

Have your say

A collision on a main route into Leeds is causing major travel disruption for morning commuters.

READ: Leeds cycle ride to support clean air



Kirkstall junction. PIC: Google

The accident, on the A65 at the Kirkstall junction, is said to involve two cars , although this is yet to be confirmed.

The road is thought to be partially blocked with slow moving traffic reported in the vicinity near Kirkstall Leisure Centre, at the junction of Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane.

WATCH: This Leeds roundabout has been vandalised in England flag colours for the World Cup



The 49 bus service is now running with delays.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further details.