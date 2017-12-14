Snake Pass closed and bus and tram delays as snow causes havoc on Sheffield roads

The Snake Pass has been closed and buses and trams in Sheffield are facing some disruption this morning due to last night's snow.

The A57 is shut between Glossop and the Ladybower Reservoir after significant snowfall across the Pennines and Peak District last night.

Motorists in Sheffield are facing traffic jams due to last night's snow.

Meanwhile, there have been some bus service and tram disruptions across Sheffield this morning due to weather conditions and passengers are being advised to check services before they travel.

Motorists are also facing traffic jams across parts of the city with Manchester Road and Sandygate Road both currently experiencing gridlock.

The scene in Crosspool this morning.