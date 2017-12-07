SNOW ALERT: Heavy snow set to hit all of Yorkshire on Sunday leading to travel disruption

Heavy snow is set to hit Leeds and across Yorkshire on Sunday - leading to disruption on roads, rails and even air travel.

Weather experts at The Met Office have warned that vehicles in Leeds and areas in Yorkshire including Scarborough, Hull and Wakefield could become stranded on Sunday.

Public transport could also be at risk of being cancelled.

As seen in the video above, snow came to Yorkshire for the first time this winter and settled across the county. This weekend it is set to be even heavier.

A spokesman for the forecaster said: "A spell of heavy snow is possible over some central parts of the UK during Sunday.

"This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled. Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off."

Snow settled in Yorkshire last week - and more is coming!

Storm Caroline is also set to bring disruption today (Thursday) and Friday, with strong winds and heavy rain and some snow showers leading up to Sunday.