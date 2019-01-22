Snow and hail set to hit Yorkshire as Met Office issues new yellow weather warning

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for ice in Yorkshire, as snow, sleet and hail are set to hit.

This weather warning is in place from 4pm today (Jan 22) until 11am tomorrow (Jan 23), covering North, East, South and West Yorkshire.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for ice in Yorkshire, as snow sleet and hail are set to hit

The Met Office said: “Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet.

“Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times. Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northwest England.

“A small amount of settling snow (1 cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

Ice will form on some surfaces later Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, with further wintry showers at times.

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths

According to the Met Office, today Yorkshire is set to be: “A sunny but cold start to Tuesday, with a risk of ice. Cloud will increase from the west late morning, along with a scattering of rain, sleet and snow showers during the afternoon. A cold day despite some light winds.”

Tonight, “Showers soon fading after dark, the whole region becoming mainly clear but cold with a widespread frost,” the Met Office said.

“Some snow showers over the North York Moors before dawn on Wednesday. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

“Dry, sunny and cold on Wednesday, with a morning frost. Some wintry showers will move in from the east during the morning, with further snow over the North York Moors.”