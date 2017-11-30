SNOW: Disruption across Bridlington due to heavy snowfall

Have your say

Heavy snowfall overnight has brought parts of Bridlington to a standstill.

Traffic is moving slowly along main routes but some vehicles are having to pull over especially on hills.

Bessingby Hill is currently believed to be impassable.

People are advised to take care and only drive if necessary.

Some schools in the Bridlington area have also had to close. These include Headlands School and Quay Academy.

Bridlington School Sports College will be closed from 10am due to the snow.

Snow hits Bridlington. Picture by Cindy Yates

Schools in Filey and Hunmanby have also closed including: Filey C of E Infants School, Ebor Academy Filey​ and Hunmanby Community Primary School​.

More to follow.