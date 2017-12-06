Snow forecast for Yorkshire this week

After a cold snap hit Yorkshire last week, more snow and ice is predicted in the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow affecting northern parts of the UK on Friday and Saturday.

A sheep in the snowy North York Moors last week (Ceri Oakes)

The forecast is most acute for Scotland and Northern Ireland, where up to 20cm is expected, but around 5cm is likely to fall in Yorkshire.

Ice is also likely to affect Yorkshire.

Thursday will be a blustery day with high winds and some heavy rain, but temperatures will remain fairly mild.

But by Friday, the mercury will plunge to around three degrees and snow showers will blow in, although there will be bright spells. Sunday is likelier to be cloudier with a risk of sleet.