Snow in Leeds on Thursday, March 8: Hour by hour forecast as weather warning issued

If you thought you'd had enough of the snow, it might be time to think again. There's more of the white stuff hitting Leeds on Thursday.

After Leeds was covered in snow last week thanks to the Beast from the East, there could be more on the way.

Snow in Leeds

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow in Leeds by the Met Office.

Here's the hour by hour forecast for Thursday:

6am Sleet

7am Sleet

8am Light snow (70% chance)

9am Light snow

10am Cloudy

11am Rain

Noon Rain

1pm Cloudy

2pm Sunshine and clouds

3pm Sunshine

4pm Sunshine and clouds

5pm Sunshine

6pm Clouds

The snow is not predicted to settle or cause the kind of disruption Leeds had last week, but keep following the Evening Post on Thursday for more...