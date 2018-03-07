Snow in Leeds on Thursday, March 8: Hour by hour forecast as weather warning issued

If you thought you'd had enough of the snow, it might be time to think again. There's more of the white stuff hitting Leeds on Thursday.
After Leeds was covered in snow last week thanks to the Beast from the East, there could be more on the way.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow in Leeds by the Met Office.
Here's the hour by hour forecast for Thursday:
6am Sleet
7am Sleet
8am Light snow (70% chance)
9am Light snow
10am Cloudy
11am Rain
Noon Rain
1pm Cloudy
2pm Sunshine and clouds
3pm Sunshine
4pm Sunshine and clouds
5pm Sunshine
6pm Clouds
The snow is not predicted to settle or cause the kind of disruption Leeds had last week, but keep following the Evening Post on Thursday for more...