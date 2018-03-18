SNOW: Is more snow on the way in Leeds? Hour by hour forecast for Sunday, March 18

The snow has come down hard in Leeds overnight, with the Beast from the East making its return.

Some bus services have been cancelled or delayed, see the full list here.

Snow at Headingley Stadium

More snow could hit Leeds on Sunday, after heavy snow began on Saturday and continued overnight.

Here is the full forecast for Leeds and across Yorkshire:

9am Snow

10am Cloud

11am Cloud

12 midday Cloud

1pm Cloud and sunshine

2pm Cloud

3pm Cloud

4pm Very overcast, freezing temperatures (0 degrees

5pm Very overcast

6pm Cloudy

7pm Cloudy

8pm- 10pm Cloudy but further snow unlikely

A fresh weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for Monday, so although it looks like it's not going to snow again today, freezing temperatures and icy conditions are still likely.

Sunday

Strong and bitterly cold winds, with sunny intervals and further snow showers. The showers most frequent and heavy through the morning, before tending to become lighter and more scattered later. Snow drifting across hills. Winds easing slowly. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Overnight:

A rather cloudy night is expected with most areas becoming dry with easterly winds continuing to slowly decrease in strength. Staying cold with a frost affecting most parts. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Monday:

Monday probably a little brighter and mostly dry. Chance of showers in east. Snow will thaw in most places except across highest ground where temperatures remain below freezing. Maximum temperature 5 °C.