Snow joke – more disruption expected for Yorkshire today

Temperatures plummeted across Yorkshire as the region was gripped by an icy blast which saw snow fall in parts of the county.

Heavy snow fell in some areas, including Sheffield, but Leeds, which forecasters predicted would be hit badly earlier in the week, saw just a sprinkling of snow yesterday.

Weather experts have today enforced a yellow warning of ice for the region this morning.

Commuters are expected to face further disruption today with ‘severe frost’ likely to cause treacherous conditions.

Temperatures were expected to fall to -6C in the region last night, as the Met Office forecast a “bitterly cold night with a sharp frost”. Breakdown cover provider RAC is dubbing today ‘Black Monday’, as it predicted it to be one of its busiest days in a decade, with almost 11,000 call-outs expected. It comes after parts of Britain were hit by what forecasters described as a “snow bomb” yesterday, meaning anything above four inches of snow falling in three of hours, bringing roads and runways to a standstill.

Today is expected to be mostly dry but very cold with light winds, with a maximum temperature of 2C. The Met Office said: “There will be long periods of sunshine but still a small risk of further coastal wintry showers. A widespread frost at first and again later.”