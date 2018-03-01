Snow latest: 120 schools shut, trains cancelled, buses hit and airport shuts as blizzards continue in Doncaster

More than 120 schools will be closed in Doncaster again today and bus and rail services are being hit after more snow fell in Doncaster overnight and this morning.

Frequent heavy snow showers have seen fresh accumulations - although gritting teams have been out all night and main routes are operating reasonably freely.

However, untreated and estate roads are treacherous after temperatures dipped below freezing overnight.

Further snow showers are predicted for today.

Many schools are shut for a second day, with the number closed currently standing at more than 100 with more expected to follow before the school day begins.

Meanwhile, commuters are facing another difficult day on public transport.

First South Yorkshire has said that buses are operating as close to normal as possible, but are staying on main roads only and not serving local estate roads due to road conditions.

Specific issues this morning include:

84 - Not serving Hatfield Woodhouse

205 - Not able to serve Hesley Hall.

X4 - Please note that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is closed, but certain X4 journeys will operate to serve iPort workers.

A spokesman for Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: "Our teams are currently working hard to ensure we are operational and reduce disruption caused by the adverse weather we are experiencing. Please check with your airline if you are flying with us."

Meanwhile, on the trains, services between Doncaster and Leeds have been cancelled, and snow and ice is causing delays and disruptions across the network with passengers being advised to check before they travel.