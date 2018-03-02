Snow latest: 50 schools shut, sport hit, buses and trains still disrupted in Doncaster

Have your say

More than 50 schools in Doncaster are shut for a third day and buses and trains are still being disrupted as snow and ice continues to cause problems across town.

Many primary and secondary schools will be staying closed while rail passengers face another difficult day of travel.

Here's the latest bus, rail, roads and air news:

RAIL

Northern has reported severe disruption on the Sheffield - Hope Vallley - Manchester Piccadilly route. All other lines are operating normally.

CrossCountry - The company is predicting disruption until Monday. It is asking passengers to travel at a time as close as possible to their booked journey but tickets will be accepted on all trains.

East Midlands Trains - Several trains cancelled in and out of London St Pancras. No trains will run between Lincoln Central and Grimsby Town.There will be a reduced service of one train per hour in each direction between Nottingham and Worksop.

Grand Central - Limited service in operation

Hull Trains - Limited services between Hull and Doncaster.

TransPennine Express - Services disrupted.

.Virgin Trains East Coast - Passengers advised not to travel until Saturday.

ROADS

Doncaster Council has gritted all main routes overnight and all are operating freely this morning.

Minor roads and estate roads have not been treated and will be treacherous.

BUSES

First South Yorkshire has said that buses are operating as close to normal as possible, but are staying on main roads only due to road conditions.

Specific issues:

10 - Not operating on Broadway (Balby)

16 - Not operating on Broadway (Balby).

50b - Not turning right at Memorial; left onto Hawthorne Avenue to operate to Mill Road.

84a - Not serving South Bramwith.

84b - Terminating Stainforth.

AIRPORT

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is open. Passengers are advised to check with individual airlines before travelling.

SPORT

Satuday's race meeting at Doncaster Racecourse has been cancelled. Food ordered for the meeting has been donated to homeless organisations Open House Plus and Wharf House.

A pitch inspection for Saturday's League One clash between Doncaster Rovers and Bury will be held later today.

Sandall Park park run this Saturday has been cancelled.

OTHER

A meet the Free Press reporters event at Cast between 1pm and 5pm has been cancelled.