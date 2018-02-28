Snow latest: Doncaster pupils set for second day off school due to weather

Have your say

School pupils in Doncaster are set for a second day off school tomorrow as heavy snow continues to grip the country.

More than 70 schools across the town have been closed today after 'Beast from the East' blizzards blanketed Doncaster and large swathes of Yorkshire under several inches of snow.

Further fresh snow is expected later today and overnight, bringing more headaches for road, rail and bus users tomorrow morning - and we'll be updating you on the list of school closures tonight and tomorrow.

And many schools are also expected to stay shut, with one local secondary school announcing to parents this afternoon it will be closed tomorrow.

Ridgewood School at Scawsby originally opened this morning but closed at lunchtime and a spokesman said: "The safety of staff and students is paramount.

"After careful consideration and given the forecast overnight and for tomorrow, we have taken the decision that Ridgewood School will be closed on Thursday 1 March 2018.

"The planned Year 8 Parents' Evening will also be postponed. Thank you for your understanding."

North Ridge Community School and Richmond Hill Primary have also announced they will be shut.

It is thought plenty of other schools will follow suit with freezing temperatures tonight making roads and untreated surfaces treacherous tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Council has announced that bin collections could resume tomorrow after being cancelled today due to the adverse weather.

A spokesman said: "Collections were suspended today so they'll be playing catchup tomorrow as well as collecting planned pickups, assuming they're able to."

Gritters and snowploughs will be out again throughout the day and evening to keep main routes open with the roads being treated listed on the Doncaster Council website.

Thorne Flyover Bridge was closed for a short time earlier today after a bus became stuck.

Hatfield, Conisbrough and Armthorpe household waste and recycling centres have now reopened.

Meanwhile, bus and rail services and flights from Robin Hood Airport are all still subject to delays and disruption.

In Doncaster, First South Yorkshire issued details of buses affected by the snow.

14 - Not serving Mansfield Road, Florence Avenue or Greenfield Lane in both directions.

41a - Not serving Braydon Road - using Cusworth Lane in both directions.

54 - Buses are not serving Woodlands Village; services are using Great North Road in both directions.

X78 - Now normal.

A spokesman for Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: "Due to the adverse weather, we are currently experiencing delays to flights. Please contact your airline and keep an eye on our website for up to date flight info. Please also take extra care when travelling to and from the airport."

Northern, Virgin East Coast and other services through Doncaster are also subject to disruption on the railways and passengers are advised to check services before they travel.