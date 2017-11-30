SNOW LATEST: Scarborough bin collections, road updates

There will be no bin collections today due to the snow in Scarborough and Whitby.

A Scarborough Council spokeswoman said: "Snowy conditions in Scarborough and Filey areas this morning (30 November) mean it's currently unsafe to operate our bin collection wagons.

"Our advice to anyone that would normally have their green/blue bins emptied today is to leave your bins out for collection and we will get to them as soon as we can.

"To allow us sufficient time to catch up on green/blue bin collections, we have had to take the decision to cancel our garden waste (brown bin) collections for the rest of this week across the whole borough i.e. northern and southern areas.

Traffic at a standstill in Scalby by Bob Walton

"If your brown bin is out for collection today, please pull it back onto your property. Anyone expecting a brown bin collection tomorrow (1 December) should not put their bin out for collection. We will issue further advice about garden waste collections as soon as we are able to do so.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the disruption to our services.

"For all information about roads and gritting please visit North Yorkshire County Council's website at www.northyorks.gov.uk or follow them on Twitter @northyorkscc."

There has also been a crash on the A170 at Brompton by Sawdon, a Range Rover and a Volvo have collided and police are on the scene directing traffic. There were no injuries.

In town, Seamer Road, Scalby Road and Filey Road are all moving very slowly.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has advised motorists only to make essential journeys.

UPDATE from NYCC: "Following heavy #snow this morning in #Scarborough road temperatures are still below zero in places. The #A169 Blue Bank and #A171 near Scaling Dam are closed due to jack-knifed vehicles. We are out treating the roads and trying to move the vehicles. Stay safe if have to travel."