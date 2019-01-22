Snow leads to closure of Snake Pass and partial closure of Woodhead Pass

Have your say

Snow has led to the closure of the Snake Pass and partial closure of the Woodhead Pass this morning – causing problems for motorists wanting to cross the Pennines.

The Snake Pass is fully closed between Ladybower Reservoir and Glossop.

The partial closure of the Woodhead Pass is causing long delays. PIC: @trackmyvan

The Woodhead Pass is also under snow but Highways England its ploughs and gritters are working to try to get people on the move.

READ MORE: Snow falls on M62 as Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place

Motorists who get stuck in the snow are being advised to remain in their vehicles.