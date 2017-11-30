Snow showers forecast as yellow weather warning issued for Leeds and across Yorkshire

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow in Yorkshire including in Leeds - with 'heavy wintry showers' a possibility overnight.

Motorists have been warned to take care out on the roads due to a weather warning in place for between 11am today (Thursday) and 10am on Friday.

Snow in Leeds today

Snow has already fallen in parts of Yorkshire today, with some schools closed and some roads impassable.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Between 11:00 Thu 30th and 10:00 Fri 1st

"Occasional heavy wintry showers are expected, mainly during Thursday afternoon and evening. 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate on ground above 100 m, primarily over Scotland and northeast England.

"Meanwhile a centimetre or two is possible to low levels, with any low level accumulations across England being temporary.

"Journey times may be longer by road, bus and rail. Icy stretches are also expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads, particularly during Thursday evening and Friday morning."

Leeds

The Met Office says that snow or sleet showers are possible on Friday morning, with a 30% chance of snowy weather - and motorists are advised to take care.

Sheffield

The Met Office has this morning an Yellow Warning for snow which covers Sheffield. Two inches of snow is expected in many places, even at lower levels.

East Yorkshire

Snow has already fallen along the coast and more snow is expected in places overnight, particularly around 6pm and 11pm.