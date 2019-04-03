Snow, sleet, hail and thunder set to hit parts of Yorkshire as temperatures plummet

Temperatures have plummeted in Yorkshire, with snow, sleet and hail set to hit over the next few days, alongside some thundery showers.

Today (3 April) is set to be cool, with some areas only seeing a peak temperature of 4C.

Temperatures have plummeted in Yorkshire, with snow, sleet and hail set to hit over the next few days, alongside some thundery showers.

The Met Office said that today will be “Cloudy and cold, with sleet and snow possible over higher ground in the north during the morning, while the south should be drier.

“Brighter but increasingly showery later, with some showers heavy and possibly bearing hail and thunder.”

Tonight is forecast to see further heavy showers, accompanied by an easterly wind.

A more prolonged period of rain and hill snow is set to follow this heavy rain in some areas, but will eventually become drier again towards dawn. Minimum temperature -1C.

Thursday (4 April) is forecast to see some early rain and hill snow, but this will then clear to leave a cold but drier and brighter day, with fewer, lighter showers. There will also be more in the way of sunshine. Maximum temperature 10C.

Friday is set to be cold, but drier and brighter, with a developing north-easterly breeze. This is likely to bring in increasingly cloudy and damp conditions over the weekend, but frosts will become less prevalent.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 7 April to Tuesday 16 April said: “A dry end to the weekend for many places, although still the chance of some showers across southwestern and northeastern parts, otherwise bright with spells of sunshine.

“As we head towards mid month it will gradually become more settled with the driest weather towards the west and northwest. Temperatures will be colder at times on the east coast with an easterly wind.

“As it turns more settled temperatures may become warmer in places, but with the possibility of overnight frost.”