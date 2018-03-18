SNOW UPDATE: Residents help push ambulance stuck in snow in Sheffield

Have your say

Kind-hearted residents helped push a stranded ambulance up a Sheffield road.

A Star reader sent in a video of the group helping the ambulance in Broomhill overnight.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said last night that it was experiencing 'high levels of demand' and people should only call for an ambulance in an emergency.

South Yorkshire Police has advised motorists to only travel if necessary.

Buses have been severely disrupted across Sheffield this morning, with most roads covered in snow.

