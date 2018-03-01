Snow update: Weekend racing at Doncaster abandoned

Have your say

Snow has forced the cancellation of this weekend's race meeting at Doncaster Racecourse.

Saturday's meeting at Town Moor has been abandoned with the course under several inches of snow.

A spokesman said: "The course remains snow covered and the forecast gives no prospect of conditions allowing a thaw."

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers has announced the closure of its club shop, ticket office and academy from 1pm due to the weather conditions.

A spokesman said fans wanting to buy tickets would still be able to do so online or by calling 01302 762576 (after 1.30pm).

Rovers are due to take on Bury in a 3pm kick-off at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

A decision has yet to be taken on whether the game will go ahead.