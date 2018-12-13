Snow warning issued for Leeds and Yorkshire as BLIZZARD conditions set to hit says Met Office

Have your say

The Met Office has today issued a weather warning for snow for Yorkshire.

On Saturday and Sunday parts of Yorkshire could see blizzard conditions as heavy snow is blown in on strong winds.

At least two inches of snow is expected at lower levels with up to eight inches of the white stuff over higher ground.

A specific weather warning has also been issued for Leeds.

The Met Office says snow, ice and freezing rain are likely to hit Leeds on Saturday and Sunday, although blizzard conditions are less likely in Leeds (although still entirely possible!).

The worst snow is likely to be on high ground in parts of North Yorkshire and on the coast, such as Whitby and Scarborough.

Snow to cause travel delays

People are being warned that travel delays are possible and vehicles could become stranded.

The warning is in force for the hours between 12pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

A yellow warning for ice has also been issued.

The northern half of the UK has been told to expect the first major snow storm of the winter

The snow warning states: “There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

“The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

“Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night. 2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm.”