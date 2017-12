SNOW WARNING: Leeds' hour-by-hour snow forecast for this Sunday

Leeds could be hit by several inches of snow on Sunday as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country.

The: Met Office today upgraded the snow warning for various parts of Yorkshire to AMBER, meaning heavy snow is on the way and people should prepare for disruption.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Leedsfor Sunday according to the Met Office:

5am - Heavy snow

6am - Heavy snow

7am - Heavy snow

8am - Heavy snow

9am - Heavy snow

10am - Heavy snow

11am - Heavy snow

Snow in Leeds

12pm - Heavy snow

1pm - Heavy snow

2pm - Heavy snow

3pm - Light snow

4pm - Light snow

5pm - Light snow

6pm - Light snow

7pm - Light snow

8pm - Light snow

9pm - Light snow

10pm - Light snow

11pm - Light snow

Midnight - Light snow