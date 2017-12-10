SNOW: Will it snow in Leeds today? Full forecast as weather warning remains in place across Yorkshire

Snow is likely to hit Leeds and various parts of Yorkshire on Sunday as an Arctic blast moves across the country.

Weather experts The Met Office are predicting snow this morning - here is the full forecast for Leeds:

Today:

After a widespread sharp frost a largely cloudy day is expected, though northern parts may brighten up at times. Further south periods of snow are possible, with accumulations over hills. A cold day with many places staying below freezing. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Tonight:

Another bitterly cold night with a sharp frost. Most parts dry with clear spells and light winds, although further coastal wintry showers are possible. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Monday:

Mostly dry but very cold with light winds. Long periods of sunshine but still a small risk of further coastal wintry showers. A widespread frost at first and again later. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday largely fine, dry and cold. Wednesday; less cold but windy and cloudy with periods of rain, falling as snow over the hills at first. Thursday; Very windy, wintry showers.

