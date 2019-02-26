The funeral of Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster

Soccer stars come to Halifax to pay their respects to Eric Harrison

A host of stars from the world of football came to Halifax Minster to pay their respects to ex-Manchester United coach Eric Harrison.

Mourners included Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Mark Hughes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Steve Bruce, Brian Kidd, Ron Atkinson and Joe Royle.

