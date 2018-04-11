Social worker who drive vulnerable adult while three times over the limit is suspended from register

A SOCIAL worker who drove a vulnerable adult while almost three times over the drink-drive limit has been barred from working in her profession for 12 months.

Amanda Muir was based within Ripon Rural Assessment Team and was responsible for undertaking assessments of vulnerable adults and their carers when she helped a vulnerable service user move house in November 2016, the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) was told.

When they arrived at the new house, a community nurse noticed Muir was “unsteady on her feet, slurring her words and smelling of alcohol”.

The police were called and she was found to be almost three times over the drink-drive limit.

She was convicted of drink-driving at Harrogate Magistrates Court later that month.

HCPC panel chair Khairun Butt said her conduct “fell far below what is expected of a registered social worker”.

She said: “She transported a vulnerable service user in her car whilst almost three times over the alcohol limit, the effects of which could have had devastating consequences.”

Muir was suspended from the HCPC register for 12 months on the grounds of misconduct.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Country Council, which employed Muir, said she was dismissed followed an internal panel decision, although she had resigned in the meantime.

He added: “The first priority for the County Council’s health and adult services at all times is the safety and wellbeing of our service users. We expect the highest professional standards from all our workers.”