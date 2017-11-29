Soft drinks giant Britvic sees profits tumble

Soft drinks giant Britvic has seen full-year profits tumble after it was stung by costs related to an efficiency drive.

The group, which is behind Robinsons squash, said pre-tax profits fell 9 per cent to £139m in the 52 weeks to October.

Profits were dragged down by Britvic’s three-year “business capability programme”, which cost £24.7m in the period.

As part of the cost-cutting drive, Britvic plans to close its Norwich production plant and move to sites in east London, Leeds and Rugby.

Under the plans, the Norwich site will close towards the end of 2019.

Revenues for the full year rose 8 per cent to £1.54bn as the firm said it sold more than 2.3 billion litres of soft drinks in the year, an increase of 1.2 per cent.

But the group also warned over uncertainty linked to the Government levy on sugary drinks, set to come in next year.

Chief executive Simon Litherland said: “While April 2018 brings uncertainty with the introduction of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy in GB and Ireland, we are well placed to navigate it thanks to the strength and breadth of our brand portfolio and our exciting marketing and innovation plans.”

Britvic added that it healthier products, such as Purdey’s, are “resonating with consumers”, increasing retail value by 55 per cent.