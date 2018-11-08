‘Soiled’ bus causes delays for Sheffield passengers as replacement service sent in

A ‘soiled’ bus is causing delays and disruption for bus passengers in Sheffield this morning – with a replacement service having to be sent in.

The 35a Stagecoach from Chapeltown is ‘heavily delayed’ after the unspecified soiling incident during the morning rush hour.

Stagecoach has sent out a replacement bus after a service was 'soiled'

The 9.01 service has been cancelled and Stagecoach has said it is getting a replacement bus to Chapeltown as soon as possible.

