Soldier dies after vehicle overturns at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire

Police have confirmed that a serving soldier has died in a road accident at Catterick Garrison.

He has been named as Staff Sergeant John McKelvie, 51, by the Forces Network news site.

He was travelling in a vehicle with another soldier when it overturned in a single-vehicle collision at Gandale Camp on the army base on January 29. He died six days later on Monday February 4.

McKelvie served with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry. He was previously a Royal Scots Dragoon Guard and had seen action in Kosovo and Iraq.

A tribute on the regimental Facebook page read:-

"A giant of a man, he had previously served for a full career with our paired regular regiment, the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and had been tested across the spectrum of conflict from the Balkans to Iraq, and never been found wanting.

"Joining the regiment on its formation in 2014 he was well-known and respected across it as a dependable, honest, robust and highly capable operator and moreover a mentor to our more junior people.

"The pain we feel regimentally cannot compare to that which his family suffer at this tragic time and our thoughts are with all of them."

His 30-year-old colleague suffered a broken arm in the crash.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the collision.