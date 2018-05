The May Day Bank Holiday weekend will see the Northowram Scarecrow Event celebrate its seventh year.

All households can display a scarecrow, while there will also be scarecrow trails, a dog show, a bake-off, bouncy castles, a barbecue and live music.

Programmes mapping the suggested scarecrow trails and detailing all the activities over the weekend are available to buy from the Scarecrow HQ caravan based in The Club car park on Lydgate, or the various retail outlets in the village.