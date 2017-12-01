Son pays tribute after long-serving former Doncaster councillor dies

The son of a former Doncaster councillor who has died after a lifetime "trying to make the world a better place" has paid tribute to his dad.

Labour councillor John Wain, who represented a number of Doncaster wards during his career in the late 90s and early 2000s, died on November 10.

His son Jonathan has laid the tributes and said: "He never looked for personal praise but he did achieve a great deal from behind the scenes, which often went unrecognised.

"He spent his life trying to make the world a better place for people. He was a socialist in the fullest sense of the word."

A retired lecturer, Mr Wain of Armthorpe, died unexpectedly in his sleep.

He was a teacher of art and design and woodwork and a lecturer of art.

Mr Wain taught at Intake High School, Stainforth Middle School and later at Doncaster College of Art. He was also an active union member and moved into politics as a parish councillor for Armthorpe for twelve years.

Added Jonathan: "His mission was to give the village a community centre - a place that could be the hub of activity and support. Once he had achieved that he moved his attention to becoming a district councillor."

He was elected Labour member for Bessacarr and Cantley and later represented the Hatfield, Dunscroft, Hatfield Woodhouse and Lindholme ward.

He was also chair and vice chair of many council committees including Economic Development and scrutiny and played a key role in the running of Conisborough Castle in conjunction with the Ivanhoe Trust.

Mr Wain stood for leader of Doncaster Council in 2000 but was defeated in the leadership election.

Added Jonathan: "Up to his death, he was a member of the Elmhirst Trust. This involved helping to finance and find career routes for the over 30s through retraining or starting up their own businesses - a kind of second chance.

"This was another voluntary role that he loved to take on.

"He was dedicated to his constituents, even to the point of going out on Christmas Day and mending a central heating pipe for someone. Praise and acknowledgement were never his motivation, it was about helping his community."

He also revealed a constituent contacted him on hearing of Coun Wain's death, writing: "My son was in his final year at Manchester University and hadn't got a tutor in one of his subjects. I contacted your dad who in turn contacted the local Director of Education, and a tutor was soon found. It's people like your dad who are needed in the Labour party, people who want to serve their communities."

He leaves a wife Denise and two children Rachel and Jonathan

An obituary described him as father in law of of Simon and Clare and a grandad to Joshua, Daniel, Sophie and Charlotte.

The funeral service will take place at 1pm on December 8 at Hatfield Woodhouse Chapel followed by burial in Hatfield Cemetery.