Adult film star Sophie Anderson has died aged 36.

Tributes have poured in for Sophie Anderson, an adult film star who has died aged 36. Anderson, who was also an internet personality with over 23,000 followers on Instagram, died just a few weeks after the death of her partner and fellow adult entertainer, Oliver Spedding, in November. Her cause of death is still unknown.

The news was announced on Tuesday, (December 5) on Instagram by Anderson’s former porn partner, Rebecca More, who she met several years ago as a duo in an X-rated film titled 'The C*** Destroyers' and shot to viral internet fame, in what has been described as Anderson's big break.

Jessica wrote: "I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing. We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her. The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors. We were very close, and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us. That’s how I will remember her."

Born on November 23, 1987, Anderson started working in the adult industry in 2017 and was known for appearing on various podcasts discussing her life. The Bristol mother-of-four, had been in a relationship with Spedding up until his death last month, whose cause of death is also unknown.

The pair appeared to have wed in September, around the time Spedding, who was a footballer for Crystal Palace, was fuelling Anderson's death hoax online by posting what he claimed were details of her funeral, sparking furious denials from her friends and fans.

It was More who set the record straight back then, telling fans that the Metropolitan Police had assured her Anderson was alive amid concern for her welfare. Oliver later admitted it was a "silly drunken joke" and claimed he had spent 20 hours in a police cell because of it. He also claimed he and Sophie had got married and were expecting a baby in a since-deleted tweet.

Although her cause of death is unknown, Anderson had last year told The Sun how she was suffering from sepsis and nearly died after her implants exploded in the shower. The porn star, whose breasts were a size 32JJ, described how the implants started leaking silicone, leaving her in agony. She went on to develop sepsis five times in one year.

Meanwhile her partner, Spedding, whose porn star name was Damian Oliver, died at the age of 34. Croydon FC, who he also had played for previously, held a minute's silence before their match on Saturday, November 18. A statement from the club read: "Croydon FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Oliver Spedding. Oliver will be hugely missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Spedding joined the adult industry after giving a career as a footballer a try but he fell out of love with the sport following a stint in jail and became a painter and decorator. In July 2022, he opened up on his experiences on the Anything Goes with James English podcast – expressing some regret about his career choice. He revealed he was paid just £150 per movie and often regretted turning his back on a potential career in football.

Tributes have since poured in for Anderson following her death. Terrence Higgins Trust, UK's HIV and sexual health charity wrote on X: "We’re so sad to hear about the death of Sophie Anderson. Sophie and Rebecca have done so much to support our work — taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma."

Sophie Anderson and her husband, Oliver Spedding

