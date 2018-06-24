South Leeds could be transformed by a new development next to White Rose Office Park

Big plans for a business and community development in south Leeds could benefit those who are “disconnected from wider success” in the city, a new report suggests.

Millshaw Industrial Estate between Churwell and Beeston could be transformed over ten years to create offices, homes, a primary school, health care provision, retail plots, car parking, a gym, children’s day care, green open spaces and play areas.

It would form part of a White Rose Office Park expansion, which is also proposed to include a new railway station.

Members of Leeds City Council’s executive board will consider the idea on Wednesday.

A report drafted by Adam Brannen, head of regeneration, reads: “It is a vision that if realised, could see around £1 billion of development and investment over the next 10 years repositioning South Leeds with a 21st century mixed use destination and hub which is genuinely part of the community as well as a key node in the city and city region economy.”

Around 12,000 jobs could be created and it is hoped the development would improve pedestrian connections with other neighbourhoods, the report reads.

Mr Brannen wrote: “The economy of the city continues to grow and deliver real benefits for residents of Leeds and its wider city region.

"However some of our neighbourhoods remain disconnected from this wider success and there is a continued need therefore to ensure the economic, social and physical regeneration benefits of growth are inclusive and sustained.”

