South Yorkshire England footballer John Stones splits from childhood sweetheart, according to reports

South Yorkshire born England star John Stones has split from his childhood sweetheart, according to reports.

The Barnsley-born Manchester City broke up with his girlfriend Millie Savage, mum to his 18-month old daughter, before Christmas, according to the Daily Mail.

Penistone Grammar School, where John Stones met teenage sweetheart Millie Savage

The pair met when they were both pupils at Penistone Grammar School but the paper has reported that the relationship is over with Stones moving out of his luxury mansion in Cheshire to a flat in Manchester.

Although they were first introduced aged 12 years old it wasn't until they were 15 that they began dating and Millie has supported him on his rise to fame, including playing at last summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Stones began his football career at local club Barnsley before a switch to Everton for around £3 million in January 2013.

In August 2016 Manchester City signed Stones for £47.5 million on a six-year deal.