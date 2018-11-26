South Yorkshire has ONE police officer for every 567 residents

There is one police officer for every 567 residents in South Yorkshire, new figures reveal.

Home Office figures show that in May there were 2,459 police officers employed by South Yorkshire Police and 1,393,445 residents in the county.

Wiltshire Police has the fewest officers with one per 721 residents.

Cuts to frontline officers have been branded ‘too deep’ by Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mike Veale.

He said that despite having ‘brilliant people doing a brilliant job’ there were not enough officers to tackle crime because cuts were ‘too deep’ and had gone on for too long.

The City of London force, which polices the smallest population in England and Wales of about 7,650, topped the list with one officer for every 11 people.

Outside the City of London, the Met was the best-staffed force with one officer for every 290 of its 8.8 million residents.

Shadow policing minister and Sheffield MP, Louise Haigh, said that communities were being left unprotected because the Government has cut police forces for the last eight years in a row.

She said: "With police numbers at record lows it's little wonder that were seeing violent and sexual crimes soaring year on year whilst conviction rates plummet.

"This is the only Government in modern history that has cut officer numbers every year it has been in office and the crime we are now seeing is on their heads."

A Home Office spokesman said decisions about how police deploy their resources, including the size of the workforce, were operational matters for their chief constables.

But Giles York, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead on workforce, stressed that a force's effectiveness cannot be measured on officer numbers alone.

The Sussex Police Chief Constable said that while police forces are providing good services, policing was ‘significantly overstretched’ and needed greater investment.

Mr York added: "Effectiveness of forces can't be measured on officer numbers alone. It is the service we deliver that matters to the public.

"The latest inspection of police forces in England and Wales found that this was good. But it also highlighted that forces have less money than before and are under strain as they deal with rising crime, demand that is more complex and an unprecedented terror threat with fewer officers.

"Some chief constables have already made it clear that police can only prioritise their resources against the greatest harm."

The Police Federation of England and Wales' vice-chair Che Donald said officers were having to do ‘more and more with less and less’ due to funding cuts since 2010.

He added: "Forces are facing increasingly limited resources and tough decisions have to be made about what is prioritised. It is unrealistic for the Government to think this is sustainable.

"Even the Home Affairs Select Committee has backed us in calling for an urgent injection of funds into the police service - or face 'dire consequences'."