South Yorkshire men appear at court accused of wounding woman

Two men from South Yorkshire have appeared at court charged with wounding a woman in an incident alleged to have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

Michael Dunn, 22, of Alpha Road, Rotherham and Thomas Carlin, 21, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 9) charged with wounding.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and both men were remanded into custody until their next scheduled appearance on August 8 this year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 3.40am on Saturday, July 7, officers were called to reports that a 32-year-old woman had been assaulted and suffered head injuries.

"She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

"Two 17-year-old girls were also arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding."

"They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Leading the investigation, PC Tom Jordan, added: “An investigation is underway and we are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to please get in touch.

“We do believe this to be a targeted attack and will continue to review CCTV and carry out local enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 188 of July 7, 2018.

