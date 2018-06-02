South Yorkshire murder victim who died of 'multiple stab wounds' named

Detectives have revealed a 73-year-old murder victim died of multiple stab wounds as they named her as Jill Hibberd.

Ms Hibberd's body was found in the living room of a home on Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, at around 7.45am on Thursday, May 31.

Her body has now been formally identified and a post-mortem examination found she died of multiple stab wounds.

A 40-year-old Barnsley man remains in police custody, on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are still appealing for information about the incident.

They would like to hear from anyone who has seen the woman’s red Audi TT, registration number YM17 SYJ, which officers believe was taken from the driveway of Ms Hibberd's home at 9pm on Wednesday evening.



Det Chief Insp Jude Ashmore, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with Jill’s friends at this sad time. Detectives continue to work tirelessly to build a picture of Jill’s background and determine the events that led to her death, which was reported to us on Thursday.

"Our forensic team has also been hard at work but I cannot stress enough how important it is for anyone with information about what happened to Jill, who is responsible for her death and any sightings of her Audi, contact us immediately.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 141 of May 31 or call the incident room directly on 01709 443510.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.