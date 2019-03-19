A South Yorkshire peer is due in court in Sheffield today accused of child sex offences.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, aged 61, of East Bawtry Road, Whiston, Rotherham, has been charged with two counts of attempted rape and one count of indecent assault.

COURT: Bleeding man taken to hospital after disturbance in Sheffield city centre

He is due at court along with two other men who were also charged as part of the same investigation.

READ MORE: Police re-open Sheffield street but cordon remains in place where blood was seen on pavement

Mohamed Farouq, 68, of Worrygoose Lane, Whiston, Rotherham, is accused of four counts of indecent assault and Mohammed Tariq, 63, of Gerard Road, Broom, Rotherham, is accused of two counts of indecent assault.

POLICE: Stabbing of Sheffield woman no longer treated as an attack

The three men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges against Ahmed relate to two complainants - a boy and a girl - and to alleged incidents in the early 1970s, when he was a teenager.

The indecent assault charge relates to a boy under 13.

Ahmed, who was appointed to the House of Lords in 1998, was born in Pakistan-governed Kashmir but his political roots are in Rotherham, where he grew up and still lives.

Educated locally, he joined the Labour Party at 18 and served for a decade on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

After studying at Sheffield Hallam University, he ran a chain of shops in his home town and became a property developer.

He was made a life peer in 1998 and has made regular media appearances, where he is often called on to comment on issues facing British Muslims.

Ahmed resigned from the Labour Party in 2013.