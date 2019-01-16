South Yorkshire Police ask for tattoo photographs from wannabe cops applying for frontline jobs

Police chiefs advertising for new frontline bobbies in South Yorkshire have asked wannabe cops to send in photos of their tattoos when they apply.

The force is advertising for new police constables, with two information evenings planned for later this week.

A tattoo artist at work

But ahead of the events and before applications can be submitted, South Yorkshire Police has issued guidance to those interested in joining the force.

It states that while tattoos will ‘not necessarily’ prevent an applicant from being successful, there are guidelines around what is and is not acceptable.

The force advises potential police officers that anyone with tattoos, regardless of whether they are visible to the public or not, must send photographs of their inkings with their applications.

Applications will not be accepted from anyone with a tattoo on their face, neck, hands or head.

Anyone with a tattoo on their forearm or an inking visible when wearing an open collar must keep them covered while working in ‘public facing roles’ if their applications to join the force are accepted.

Everyone with a tattoo must declare it at the time of applying and digital photographs must be provided.

The force guidance states: “All tattoos and piercings must be in line with South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Appearance and Standards Policy’.

“Photographs must be provided with your application where applicable.

“Tattoos visible on your face, neck, hands or head are not permitted.

“Tattoos visible on your forearms or visible in an open collared or short sleeve are not considered appropriate for those in public facing roles and must be covered.

“Any tattoos which could be deemed inappropriate or cause offence will also not be accepted.

“If you have tattoos, you will need to make a declaration at the time of application.

“We will ask you to send in two digital pictures of each tattoo.

“Please note that you must declare all tattoos, whether visible in uniform or not. One distance photograph clearly showing where on the body area the tattoo is located and a second close up photograph that we can use to assess this against our standards.”

The force said officers are not permitted to have facial or tongue piercings.