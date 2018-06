As the warm weather promises to continue into next month, South Yorkshire Police have issued a water warning.

A spokesman for Rotherham Neighbourhood Police Team encouraged anyone intending on swimming in open waters this summer to exercise caution.

They said: "We know it’s hot - try wearing all black and a stab vest - we know it’s fun to swim, but it’s also dangerous.

"Please please be safe around the water, no one wants to have to tell your loved ones you aren’t coming home."