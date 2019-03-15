A serving South Yorkshire police officer has been accused of bugging a woman’s home to listen in on her private conversations.

PC Christopher Birkett is accused of placing covert listening devices in a woman’s home on ‘various dates’ between March 2007 and August 2017 to listen in on her conversations.

It is alleged that on some of the occasions, PC Birkett was on duty at the time.

The police officer is also facing an allegation that he assaulted the complainant by ‘pushing her and holding a coat over her head, causing her shock and distress’.

A misconduct hearing is to be held next week and is due to last four days.

PC Birkett is due to answer allegations that his behaviour breach of the standards expected of police officers