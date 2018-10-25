Southbound M1 COMPLETELY CLOSED near Sheffield

The southbound carriageway of the M1 has been COMPLETELY CLOSED near Sheffield after a four vehicle accident.

The collision happened a short time ago between junctions 34 and 33 of the motorway.

Initially just lanes 1 and 4 of the carriageway were closed but the Highways Agency have just closed all four of the southbound carriageway and lane 4 of the northbound carriageway.

Emergency services including firefighters and paramedics are currently working at the scene and tailbacks are building.

More to follow.