Sowerby Bridge woman Anna Miller reported missing

A woman has been reported missing from Calderdale.

Anna Miller, 46 from Luddenenfoot, Sowerby Bridge, was last seen at her home last night.

She is described as a white, 5ft7ins tall, medium build, blonde hair, wearing a dark green jacket, dark blue jeans and black shoes, and drivers drives a dark grey Audi A4.

Ms Miller is believed to be in and around the Luddendenfoot, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Oxenhope areas.

If anyone has seen her, they are asked to call police on 101, quoting log 472 of September 28.