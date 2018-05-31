Special prayers to be said at Ripon Cathedral tonight as Yorkshire pays tribute to Barry Dodd CBE

Special prayers will be said for Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Barry Dodd, his wife and family at Ripon Cathedral this evening.

Mr Dodd was killed in a helicopter crash near Boroughbridge yesterday afternoon.

Read more: Investigations continue into deadly helicopter crash in North Yorkshire as man killed is named



A candle has been lit for him at the cathedral's ancient altar of St Wilfrid ahead of a service of evening prayer at 6pm.

A spokesman for the Cathedral, in the Anglican Diocese of Leeds, said: “The Dean of Ripon and the whole cathedral community are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Mr Barry Dodd, the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with his wife, Frances, and we pray for her as we also pray for the repose of his soul.

“Barry Dodd was a popular and effective Lord Lieutenant of the county, uniting people to work together for the common good, and he was a supportive friend of the cathedral. He will be missed greatly.

“We also pray for Mr Peter Scrope, the Vice Lieutenant, and all the deputy lieutenants as they respond to this tragedy.”

Read more: Biography - Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Barry Dodd CBE



Tributes have flooded in from Yorkshire's business community, the political world and organisations throughout the region.

York City Council said its flag were flying at half mast today in honour of Mr Dodd and his work for the city.

Council leader Ian Gillies said: “Barry will be sorely missed – not only was a close colleague over many years but I had the pleasure of calling him my friend too.

“Barry was well known across Yorkshire and had a great personality. He was a huge support to me during my time as Lord Mayor and he was always very supportive to me and the city.

“My thoughts are with his wife Frances and their family at this incredibly sad time.”

Read more: Tributes pour in for respected entrepreneur Barry Dodd CBE