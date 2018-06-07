Specially trained officers called in to bring man down from roof of Scunthorpe building

Specially trained officers have been called in as Humberside Police work to bring a man down from the roof of a property in Scunthorpe.

A cordon has been set up to keep the public away and police are urging people to avoid the area until the incident is over.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in Conway Square, Scunthorpe, where a man has taken to the roof of a property.

"The area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and those involved in the operation.

"Specially trained officers have been deployed to the scene and we are working closely with the man in order to bring him down safely.

"We would ask people to avoid the area until the incident has concluded."

