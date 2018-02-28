Spectacular drone footage shows off beautiful snow-covered Yorkshire

Take a look at this spectacular drone footage showing off Yorkshire in the snow today.
The jaw-dropping footage, sent in by Charlotte Graham, shows the picturesque areas of Ripon Marina and Sutton Bank in all of their white-blanketed glory.
The snowy scenes came following the onslaught handed out by the Beast from the East on Wednesday.
