Spectacular drone footage shows off beautiful snow-covered Yorkshire

Have your say

Take a look at this spectacular drone footage showing off Yorkshire in the snow today.

The jaw-dropping footage, sent in by Charlotte Graham, shows the picturesque areas of Ripon Marina and Sutton Bank in all of their white-blanketed glory.

Stunning footage shows Yorkshire from the air. Photo: Charlotte Graham

Live traffic: Disruption expected as more snow forecast for rush hour

The snowy scenes came following the onslaught handed out by the Beast from the East on Wednesday.

If you're a licensed drone operator and would like to send some of your footage to us, you can send to david.clay@ypn.co.uk

Snow: Police called out after snowball row involving car's smashed windscreen