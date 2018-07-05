Spectacular line up announced for Freedom Festival 2018

Organisers of this year's Freedom Festival say it will be "a weekend of wonder."

Now in its 11th year Hull's flagship cultural event has a strong circus theme.

Substratum will be performing on the side of one of the city's tallest buildings

It will open with a procession on the Friday night featuring a giant visitor to Hull - a huge wicker woman celebrating "local and global stories of women, struggle and empowerment."

On Saturday artists from Full Tilt Aerial Theatre will perform Substratum - walking, leaping and flying off the walls of one of the tallest buildings in the city, while the surface of the building is transformed by 3D projections.

Australian circus ensemble Gravity and Other Myths will perform "breath-taking acrobatics" - while two festival favourites - No Fit State Circus and Motion House Dance Company will return "with their extraordinary collaboration, Block, using daring physicality, split-second timing and thrilling feats."

From London comes award-winning company Gandini Juggling - described by one newspaper as having a style "as close to dance as it is to circus as they glide around the stage to music ranging from Tammy Wynette to jazz."

This year's festival will be "beautiful, hopeful and wonderful" - says artistic director Mikey Martins

Hull Minster will be the setting for a touring installation Museum of the Moon - a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound by UK artist Luke Jerram

Artistic director Mikey Martins said: “This year’s festival is going to be a spectacular weekend, with huge new shows and more than 100 events taking place throughout the festival with performances, workshops and talks, not to mention great food and a great atmosphere.

“The festival feeling is infectious and brings the city to life. Wander through the city centre and marvel at what’s around the corner, you just never know what you’ll find.

"We want people to explore and stumble across something surprising.”

Freedom Festival takes place from August 31 to September 2.

For more visit www.freedomfestival.co.uk