Spit guards deployed following police officer assaults

Police had to deploy spit guards following five assaults on officers across the county over the weekend.

The special nets are placed over the heads of perpetrators to stop them directing spit at the arresting officers.

Classed as assault in itself, the spit could also carry disease including hepatitis C.

CI Williams said all incidents were assessed individually and were “proportionate and necessary in the circumstances”.

He added: “It is right that our staff have the equipment to protect themselves from such disgusting behaviour.”