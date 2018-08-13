"Sport wouldn't exist without people like him:" Heartfelt tributes to Leeds Rhinos fan Raymond Greenfield, 33

Leeds Rhinos fans have left their tributes to a devoted supporter of the club who collapsed and died before a match aged just 33.

Raymond Greenfield, from Burley, was drinking with friends at the Original Oak in Headingley before Saturday's clash with Toulouse Olympique when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary shortly after.

The 33-year-old was a club ambassador who was heavily involved in supporters' groups. His father Douglas has thanked fans who tried to administer CPR in the pub.

Fans of rival Super League teams were among those who left their tributes to Ray on the Evening Post's Facebook page this weekend:-

Stephen Speight: "Sad day. I didn't know him personally, but I've seen him at many, many games, and I was in the Oak when it happened. Sport wouldn't exist without people like this. RIP."

Mark Reynolds: "Miss you more than words can possibly ever say Raymond Greenfield. Can't get over the fact I'll never get to see you or hear from you ever again. Fly high mate. You've left a void in my life and heart that can never be filled."

Shirley Turner: "RIP young man - sit on the clouds and keep shouting for Leeds Rhinos."

Dawn van Gelderen: "Oh no, this is so sad - I only saw him a couple of days ago. I usually see him round where I live, Burley/Kirkstall. Rest in Peace Ray x."

Neil Mortimer: "I'm sure I speak on behalf of many Wigan fans in saying sorry for your loss. Doesn't matter who you support, rugby is a family and my thoughts go out to his family."